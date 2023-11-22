1969 Camaro with a 750+ hp 427 ci LSx

Karl Trimble tasked SpeedTech Performance with transforming his 1969 Camaro Yenko clone into a Protouring machine called Hex. In the engine bay they swapped a 427 ci LSx V8 capable of 780 hp and 695 lb-ft of torque built by Late Model Engines. Behind that is a T56 six-speed manual transmission sending power to a 9-inch rear end. To improve handling SpeedTech Performance installed their ExtReme front subframe with tubular control arms and Stoptech six-piston brakes. The rear features their ExtReme Torque Arm rear suspension with Stoptech four-piston brakes. A set of Forgeline VX1R Competition Series wheels (18×10.5, 18×12) hold 315/30-ZR18 and 335/30-ZR18 tires to the ground thanks to Ron Sutton adjustable coilovers. View more photos of the car in the project page.

Source: Speedtech Performance (project page), Speedtech Performance FB page, and Forgeline