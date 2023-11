Marcin Blauth and his VTG-built AWD 1968 Camaro returned to Santa Pod Raceway in the UK. Since their last visit the Camaro received upgraded 88 mm turbochargers. The 409 ci Chevy V8 is now producing 2008 hp and 2107 Nm (1554 lb-ft) of torque to the hubs. Behind the motor is a built TH400 three-speed automatic transmission sending power through a Typhoon AWD drivetrain. Marcin’s best quarter-mile was 7.869 sec at 187.45 mph before the rear end broke.

Source: 1320video