Lancer Evo 4G63 Motor and W5M51 Transmission Build Videos

GS Backyard documented building a 4G63 inline-four and W5M51 five-speed manual transmission for a 2000 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommy Makinen Edition (CP9A). The shortblock features Evo 9 pistons, rods, and oil pan with TOMEI baffle. The head uses Monster Sports camshafts, Evo 9 valve retainers, and Cosworth beehive valve springs. They also used an Evo 8 balance shaft and Evo 9 fuel rail with SARD 850 cc injectors. Boost will be generated by a Mitsubishi TF06R-07*-18KX3-10.5T turbocharger paired with a Hypertune HypEX 347-SS exhaust manifold. Full specs are listed in the video descriptions.

Source: GS Backyard