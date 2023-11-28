Lotus Elise with a Supercharged Honda K20

Owen Forrest from Motor Addicts found an interesting 2003 Lotus Elise. The red sports car is powered by a supercharged 2.0 L Honda K20 inline-four swapped by Sinclair Motorsport in 2007. It produces 300 hp thanks to a Jackson Racing supercharger and K100 ECU. The motor sends power to the rear wheels through a Honda six-speed manual transmission and Quaife limited-slip differential. The 820 kg (1807 lb) car rides on Nitron adjustable coilovers and factory disc brakes. The exterior features Team Dynamic Pro Race wheels, Lotus Exige side pods and rear wing, and Calypso Red paint.

Source: Motor Addicts