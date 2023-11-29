Travis Pastrana and Jethro Bovingdon Drive a 862 hp Subaru GL Wagon

Jethro Bovingdon from Top Gear met with Travis Pastrana to learn Gymkhana lessons in the Family Huckster. The project started as a 1983 Subaru GL Wagon which was built from the ground-up by Vermont SportsCar (VSC) in Milton, Vermont. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Subaru Boxer flat-four making 862 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a SADEV six-speed sequential transmission with a Tilton triple-plate clutch and a SADEV rear differential. Watch Travis and Jethro put on a show in the video below.

Source: Top Gear