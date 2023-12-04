Lotus Elise with a 4Piston Racing K24

Julien Plougastel enjoys driving his 2005 Lotus Elise at the track. Last year it was converted to Honda-powered thanks to TrackSpec Autosports in California. In the back of the car is a 2.4 L Honda K24 inline-four built by 4Piston Racing. The motor features their 13.5:1 compression pistons, ported TSX head, RR4 camshafts, and Ferrea valvetrain. It produces 245 horsepower to the wheels through a Quaife six-speed sequential transmission. The 1870 lb car rides on Ohlins 2-way adjustable coilovers and a set of Yokohama ADVAN A055 tires assisted by a Reverie carbon fiber wing and splitter. Watch Julien lap Laguna Seca in the videos below.

Source: Ju Pgst