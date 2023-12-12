Mercedes CLK with a 700 hp Turbo M104

Marcin’s Mercedes CLK 200 (W209) originally came with a supercharged 1.8 L M271 inline-four making 163 hp. He swapped to a turbocharged 2.3 L M111 inline-four making 450 hp and then to a turbocharged 3.2 L M104 inline-six making 520 hp. It is now powered by a turbocharged 3.6 L M104 inline-four making 700 hp and 900 Nm of torque on 1.5 bar of boost. The motor features a filled block, forged stroker rods, ported head, upgraded valve springs, Bosch 980 cc injectors, and GTX3582R turbocharger. Behind the motor is an 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission running a TurboLamik controller. In back sits a W140 210 mm rear end with 3.69 ratio. A set of Cosmis XT206r 18-inch wheels cover Brembo four-piston calipers with 370 mm rotors and Brembo two-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors. View more photos of the car in the build thread.

Source: SU2 Performance