2023 Jeep Gladiator with a 840 hp Supercharged Hemi V8

This 2023 Jeep Gladiator visited America’s Most Wanted 4×4 in Holly, Michigan for a series of upgrades. In the engine bay they swapped a 6.2L Hemi V8 making 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque from a 2.7 L supercharger. Behind that is a 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission sourced from a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk. The rest of the drivetrain comprises of an upgraded Rubicon transfer case splitting power between a Dana 60 eight-lug front axle and Dana 80 eight-lug rear axle. Both come with ARB locking differentials and 4.88 ratios. The Gladiator rides on a HEMI Tuned long arm suspension with Falcon 3.3 shocks and PSC gearbox. Behind the beadlock wheels are eight-piston brakes front and rear.

Source: America’s Most Wanted 4×4 FB page