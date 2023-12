Toyota’s 1JZ and 2JZ inline-six are popular choices for swaps. We’ve shared many 1JZ & 2JZ-swapped vehicles over the years. Recently Mike Kojima at MotoIQ and Jay Meagher at Real Street Performance shared videos on how to build high-horsepower motors. Mike’s video focuses on a “basic” 1,000 hp motor while Jay’s video focuses on a 1,200+ hp motor. If you are looking at building a 1,000+ hp 2JZ, there is a lot of knowledge in these videos.

