2005 Honda Civic with a 1965 Mustang Body

We have shared interesting conversions. None might be as controversial as this custom Mustang for sale on Facebook in Missouri for $15,000. The unique car features a 1965 Mustang body over a 2005 Honda Civic chassis. That means under the hood is a 2.4 L K24A4 inline-four producing 160 hp (119 kW) and 161 lb-ft (218 Nm). It is sending it to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. It also features four-wheel disc brakes and coilover suspension. The car retains the Civic dash, seats, and steering wheel.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via Body Swaps FB group