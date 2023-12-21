Prodrive’s P25 Carbon Fiber Subaru Impreza

Hagerty visited Prodrive in the UK to discuss their P25 program. The company is building 25 special Imprezas for £552,000 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the WRC97 winning 1997 Manufacturers’ title. At the heart of the vehicle is a turbocharged EJ25 flat-four producing 450 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. It is paired to a X-Shift six-speed sequential transmission with an AP Racing twin-plate clutch. The rest of the drivetrain uses an adjustable electronic center diff and limited-slip differentials front and rear. A set of Prodrive GC-012L 19×8.5-inch wheels cover AP Racing six-piston calipers with 380 mm rotors in front and AP Racing four-piston calipers with 350 mm rotors in back. Prodrive is dropping weight using carbon fiber hood, fenders, quarter panels, roof, bumpers, and trunk lid.

Source: Prodrive and Hagerty