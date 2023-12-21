Honda Civic VX with a B18C

This Honda Civic VX (EG) was sent to Honda specialist LHT Performance in Florida for a list of upgrades. Under the hood they swapped a 1.8 L B18C inline-four from a Type R. LHT Performance built the B18 with Skunk2 Tuner 2 camshafts, Skunk2 valvetrain, Skunk2 Alpha exhaust header, S2000 injectors, and 70 mm throttle body. The combo made 202 horsepower to the wheels through a Type R manual transmission with a limited-slip differential and Exedy clutch. To improve handling LHT Performance installed a set of Koni shocks and Skunk2 springs. Watch the full build in the video below.

Source: LHT Performance