2005 BMW M3 with a S85 V10

This 2005 BMW M3 (E46) is owned by Revolt Autoworks for use at the track. The car is powered by a 5.0 L S85B50 V10 typically found in a BMW M5 (E60/E61). The engine features a custom stainless exhaust and SCS Delta standalone ECU. The motor is paired to a ZF six-speed manual transmission from an E90 M3 with a Sachs upgraded clutch and flywheel. The car suspension features custom steering rack, adjustable steering arms, Nitron NTR R3 coilovers with remote reservoirs, and Eibach rear roll bar. Braking is improved thanks to Alcon Mono6 six-piston calipers and 355×32 mm rotors in front and Alcon Mono4 four-piston calipers and 343×28 mm rotors in back. A set of BBS (19×8.5, 19×9.5) hold 235/35 front tires and 265/30 rear tires. The race track interior consists of a flocked dash and quick-release Momo Mod.69 steering wheel. A custom GRID roll cage surrounds Sparco Ergo M seats with TRS six-point harnesses.

Source: Revolt Autoworks