Ringbrothers’ Coyote-Powered 1965 Mustang

Ringbrothers unveiled another amazing project from their talented craftsman. The company spent 4200 hours creating the “UNCAGED” 1965 Ford Mustang convertible.

The heart of the project is a naturally aspirated 5.0 L Coyote V8 capable of 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. The motor makes a wonderful sound through Ringbrothers’ custom stainless steel exhaust with Flowmaster Super 44 mufflers. Behind the V8 is a Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission. From there power is sent through a custom driveshaft from The Driveshaft Shop sends power to an independent rear end.

Underneath the body Ringbrothers installed a Roadster Shop FAST TRACK chassis. It comes with a 58.75-inch track, C6 Corvette end links, and Penske Racing RS Edition coilovers. The convertible rides on a set of Continental tires (245/40, 285/40) mounted on custom EVOD Industries wheels (18×9, 18×11). Behind those are Baer six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors in front and rear.

As with all Ringbrothers project there is plenty of custom bodywork. They widened and lengthened the Mustang’s body by two inches. They also lowered and extended the rockers and modified the fenders. Ringbrothers designed a custom grill and recessed it two inches. They also fabricated custom taillights, grill, valance, and badging. The chrome trim is coated in Cerakote Titanium C-105P while the body is coated in BASF Glasurit Waterborne Burgundy Brave (MR 397.75) paint.

For the interior Ringbrothers turned to Steve Pearson at Upholstery Unlimited for the custom brown leather work. Extruding from the dash is a custom billet steering wheel from Sparc Industries in front of Dakota Digital gauges.