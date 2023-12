Renn27 developed and sells a swap kit allowing a turbocharged 2.7 L Audi V6 to be installed in a Porsche 911 (996). The complete kit sells for $13,880 while the mount kit sells for $1,715. Renn27 recently put their test mule 996 on the dyno. The engine featured upgraded connecting rods, 635 cc injectors, and a Precision 5858 turbocharger. It made 525 hp at 6,000 rpm and 496 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm on 24 psi (1.65 bar) of boost.

Source: Renn27