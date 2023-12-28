Tuff Mounts’ Fox Body with a 800+ hp Barra

Luke Oxley from Fullboost interviewed Jason Waye from Tuff Mounts about their 1989 Mustang Fox Body. The car is powered by a turbocharged Barra (FG) inline-six using Tuff Mounts’ swap kit. The motor features stock internals, upgraded valve springs, head studs, Pulsar G42 turbocharger, Johnny TIG exhaust manifold, and Plazmaman intake manifold. The combo produces 812 whp at 26 psi of boost on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Behind the motor is a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end with Strange 40-spline axles. Listen to Jason explain the project in the video below.

Source: Fullboost