1940 Ford Truck with a Toyota Diesel I4

This 1940 Ford truck is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Dayton, California. Under the hood is a 3.4 L 3B diesel inline-four from a 1985 Land Cruiser. The motor features a Denco turbocharger, aluminum radiator, and stainless steel exhaust. Behind the diesel is a H55F five-speed manual transmission and dual range transfer case from a 1985 Land Cruiser. Everything sits on a Toyota 4×4 truck frame with Bilstein shocks, front disc brakes, and rear drum brakes. A set of 15-inch wheels hold Michelin LTX M/S 30×9.5-inch tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer