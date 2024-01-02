1967 Mustang with a Coyote V8

Velocity Restorations built this 1967 Mustang at their company in Cantonment, Florida. The classic is now powered by a naturally aspirated 3rd-generation 5.0 L Coyote V8 capable of 460 horsepower. Behind it is a T56 six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. Everything sits on a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis featuring a 59-inch front track, double-wishbone front suspension, and parallel 4-link rear suspension. Each corner holds a Fox double-adjustable coilovers and Baer disc brakes. The Mustang rides on Forgeline Grudge three-piece wheels (18×8, 18×10) with Micheline Pilot Sport tires (245/35, 285/35). The interior features custom leather upholstery, Recaro M front seats, Dakota Digital gauges, custom door panels and center console, and Sparc Industries billet steering wheel on a Ididit tilt column.

Source: Forgeline and Velocity Restorations FB page