Toyota MR2 with a 1000 hp Turbo K24

BYP Racing is ready to showoff their upgraded 1992 Toyota MR2 (SW20). The company spent 2023 getting it ready for roll racing after two years of no racing. The car is still powered by a Honda K24 inline-four built by BYP Racing paired to a Quaife five-speed sequential transmission. It now features a PTE6870 turbocharger, IDX 2600 cc injectors, and Hondata KPROV4 ECU. The combo produces 1,000 hp to the hubs on 35 psi of boost and E85 fuel. Getting the power to the ground is a set of double-beadlock 15×9.3-inch wheels with MT Street R 265/50 tires. BYP Racing reduced the car’s weight to 1066 kg (2350 lb) thanks to fiberglass fenders, hood, and trunk lid. Follow the car’s racing on BYPMR2 FB page.

Source: BYP Racing FB page