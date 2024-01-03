1967 F-100 with a 4.6 L Modular V8

Joe Henke invested a lot of time and effort saving this 1967 Ford F-100 from the scrap yard. Under the modified hood sits a 4.6 L Modular V8 from a 2001 SVT Cobra. The DOHC motor produces 320 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Behind the V8 is a T-45 five-speed manual transmission sending power to a 8.8-inch rear end from a Ford Explorer with a 4.10 ratio. The truck rides on a Mustang II front suspension and custom 4-link rear suspension with coilovers on each corner. The body is wrapped in satin vinyl with a front bumper made from three F-100 bumpers and a flipped Chevy C10 rear bumper.

Source: Holley