Custom BMW 2002 with a Subaru Chassis and Powertrain

Matt is building a custom BMW coupe. The project starts with a BMW 2002 (E10) body installed over a Subaru WRX (GC8) chassis. For the powertrain Matt turned to a 2005 Saab 9-2X Aero. These are referred to as “Saabaru” because they were based on a second-generation Impreza hatchback. This means Matt’s project is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ205 flat-four making 227 hp and 217 lb-ft in factory spec. The motor will be kept cool by a radiator relocated in the trunk. Behind the flat-four is a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the front wheels and a Subaru rear differential. Matt upgraded the suspension with a set of Cygnus Performance X-1 adjustable coilovers and 2006 four-piston front brakes and two-piston rear brakes. Follow the project’s progress at @bimmaroo.

Source: @bimmaroo