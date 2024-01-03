Skip to content

Custom BMW 2002 with a Subaru Chassis and Powertrain

Matt is building a custom BMW coupe. The project starts with a BMW 2002 (E10) body installed over a Subaru WRX (GC8) chassis. For the powertrain Matt turned to a 2005 Saab 9-2X Aero. These are referred to as “Saabaru” because they were based on a second-generation Impreza hatchback. This means Matt’s project is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ205 flat-four making 227 hp and 217 lb-ft in factory spec. The motor will be kept cool by a radiator relocated in the trunk. Behind the flat-four is a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the front wheels and a Subaru rear differential. Matt upgraded the suspension with a set of Cygnus Performance X-1 adjustable coilovers and 2006 four-piston front brakes and two-piston rear brakes. Follow the project’s progress at @bimmaroo.

BMW 2002 body on a Subaru chassis and turbo EJ20 flat-four

engine bay view of a turbo EJ20 flat-four in a custom BMW 2002

engine bay view of a BMW 2002 body on a Subaru chassis

BMW 2002 body on a Subaru chassis and turbo EJ20 flat-four

adjustable coilover and disc brakes on a Subaru chassis

rear view of a BMW 2002 body on a Subaru chassis

custom rear radiator in a BMW 2002 with a Subaru chassis

custom shock tower top on a Subaru chassis

turbo EJ20 flat-four from a Saab 9-2X Aero

Subaru floor pane and chassis going under BMW 2002 body shell

Subaru floor pane and chassis going under BMW 2002 body shell

Source: @bimmaroo

