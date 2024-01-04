EMS’ 8-Second 2015 Mustang with a 900+ hp Ecoboost Inline-Four

Jessie Ringley built his 2015 Mustang to drag race and test parts designed at his company Engineered Motorsport Solutions (EMS) in Rogersville, Tennessee. Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.3 L Ecoboost inline-four capable of 900+ hp to the wheels. The motor features a Mazdaspeed3 block featuring Manley high-comp pistons, R&R aluminum rods, stock crankshaft, and dry sump system. On top sits a ported head with custom-ground Kelford camshafts, Xtreme-DI fuel system, and Magnum V5 intake manifold. Boost is generated by a Precision 8085 turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a built 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission with a Circle D converter. A custom aluminum one-piece driveshaft sends power to the independent differential with 3.31 ratio and Ford Peformance axles. Jessie’s best quarter-mile in the Mustang is a 8.50 sec at 156.7 mph. Jessie plans on swapping the integrated exhaust manifold head (“headifold”) for a Range Rover Evoque head with individual exhaust exits. He will also swap to a billet block and compound-turbo system.

Source: Engineered Motorsport Solutions and Motive Video via Piotr