Pavlo Chabanov competes in the Huragan Racing Toyota GR Supra (A90) for Formula Drift. ChepaRacing built the unique car with a twin-turbo Nissan VR38DETT V6. The motor produces 927 hp and 686 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on a Syvecs ECU. Behind the V6 is a Samsonas sequential transmission sending power through a carbon fiber driveshaft to a Winters quick-change rear end. The car rides on a full Wisefab suspension and stops thanks to Wilwood disc brakes.

Source: Chepa Racing FB page