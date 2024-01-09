1975 Bronco with a Coyote V8

ICON 4×4 rolled their newest Old School BR (#105) using a 1975 Bronco. The classic SUV is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor capable of 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Backing the V8 is an Aisin-Warner AX15 five-speed manual transmission and Atlas II part-time transfer case. From there power is sent to a Currie Dana 44 front axle and Currie Dana 60 rear axle. Both have ARB locking differentials. The Bronco’s suspension features Fox Racing 12-inch travel coilovers with remote reservoirs. Stopping is handled by Brembo six-piston calipers with 355 mm rotors in front and Brembo four-piston calipers with 345 mm rotors in back. Listen to ICON 4×4 owner Jonathan Ward cover the Bronco in the video below.

Source: ICON 4×4 FB page