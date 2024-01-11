JCB GT Backhoe with a Supercharged V8

The JCB GT is the Guinness World Record holder for fasted backhoe with a speed of 72.58 mph (116.82 km/h). The custom backhoe is made from aluminum on a lightened steel chassis. It is powered by a supercharged 580 ci (9.5 L) Chevy big-block V8 capable of 1,000+ hp. StreetMachine states the motor features a Crower crankshaft, Compstar rods, Diamond pistons, Dart heads, and 8-71 Littlefield supercharger. Behind that is a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and JCB Fastrac tractor rear axle. The backhoe stops thanks to Wilwood front disc brakes and JCB Fastrac rear disc brakes. Last year it visited Sanda Pod Raceway in the UK for the Flame & Thunder 2023 event. While there the backhoe went 54 mph at 19.3 sec in the quarter-mile.

Source: Mk1Kieran FB page and JCB