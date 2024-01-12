Carbon Fiber GR86 with a 1000 hp 3.6L 2JZ

Kazama Auto Service built this carbon fiber Toyota GR86 at their company in Japan. The car will compete in Formula Drift Japan 2024 season with Ken Gushi behind the wheel. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.6 L 2JZ inline-six capable of 1000 horsepower. The motor uses a Tomei stroker kit featuring 100 mm stroke crankshaft, 87 mm bore forged pistons, and 139 mm forged H-beam connecting rods. Boost is generated by a GCG GT40 turbocharger. Behind the motor is a Samsonas five-speed sequential transmission and quick-change rear end. The car rides on a Wisefab suspension with Lexus IS front brakes and Wilwood rear brakes. Listen to Larry Chen discuss the car in the video below.

Source: @kazama_auto and Larry Chen