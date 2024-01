This BMW E46 was built by Charles Rohn and Randy Noa for drifting. The team swapped in a turbocharged VR6 on custom mounts. The team started with a factory internals, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, nitrous system, and Link G4X Xtreme ECU. The motor made 570 hp on E85 fuel. Eventually they upgraded to a build motor making 650+ hp. Power is sent through a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission and BMW M3 differential.

Source: Link Engine Management