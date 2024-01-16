1933 Dodge Sedan with a 6.1L Hemi V8

Customs by Kilkeary built this 1933 Dodge sedan called “SRT33” at their company in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania. The car is powered by a 6.1 L Hemi V8 featuring a custom stainless steel exhaust. A NAG1 WA580 five-speed automatic transmission sends power through a custom aluminum driveshaft to a Ford 9-inch rear end. Everything sits on a custom Roadster Shop chassis with a Heidts Mustang II front suspension and triangulated 4-link rear suspension. Billet Specialties Fury wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. The interior features custom upholstery by Smith’s Custom Seats along with an Ididit steering column, Vintage Air system, and rebuilt gauge cluster with Classic Instrument gauges. The car was sold at Mecum in 2021.

Source: Customs by Kilkeary (project page) and Mecum