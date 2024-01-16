BMW E46 M3 with a LS3 V8

Ash Burrows enjoys driving his BMW E46 M3 at the track. Unfortunately during one of those outings the S54 inline-six threw a rod. Ash sent the red coupe to Craig Taylor at DynoTorque to fix the issue with more cylinders.

In the engine bay DynoTorque swapped a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 550 horsepower. The motor features a Texas Speed Stage 4 camshaft, Comp Cams springs and titanium retainers, FAST intake manifold, and custom stainless steel exhaust by DynoTorque. The motor runs on an Emerald ECU.

DynoTorque also swapped the factory BMW transmission for a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with a LS7 clutch. It features a cooler to help with those track days. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a custom driveshaft.

The car’s handling is improved thanks to KW V3 shocks, Tom Schirmer springs, and Powerflex bushings. While a set of AP Racing Pro 5000R calipers and 368 mm rotors hide behind Eneki NT03 wheels (18×10). Read more details on the car in Speedhunters’ article.

