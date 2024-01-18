Skip to content

Lotus Elise with a Honda B18

  • Elise

1999 Lotus Elise with a Honda B18 inline-four

This 1999 Lotus Elise 111S originally came with a 1.8 L Rover K-series inline-four. At some point it was swapped for a 1.8 L B18C inline-four sourced from a JDM Honda Integra Type R. The motor features an Eliseparts exhaust. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission with also sourced from a JDM Honda Integra Type R. It features a limited-slip differential, Exedy clutch, and ClutchMaster flywheel. The car rides on a Quantum Racing coilover suspension and a set of Rota 16-inch wheels. The car sold on Cars&Bids for $43,210.

Source: Cars&Bids

