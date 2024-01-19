1965 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo 430 ci V8

Mike Dusold built this 1965 Mustang at his company Dusold Designs for owner Marc Nemati to drive on the street and track. In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo 430 ci (7.0L) Windsor Ford V8 featuring a Ford Motorsport aluminum block with forged internals and Trickflow heads. The turbo system uses two Garrett G35-900 turbochargers, Turbosmart electric wastegates, and two Garrett 1000 hp water-to-air intercooler cores. The small-block motor produces 820 hp to the wheels at 8 psi of boost and is capable of 1100 whp. Backing the motor is a Sadev sequential transmission and full-floating rear end. The Mustang rides on a Detroit Speed front suspension and JRI shocks. The rear suspension features a torque arm and Watt’s link also with JRI shocks. Mike reduced the car’s weight using Ringbrothers’ carbon fiber hood, roof, trunk lid, doors, and Maier Racing carbon fiber fenders.

Source: High Performance Academy and Dusold Designs