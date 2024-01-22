Jaron Olivecrona Drifting a Lexus RC F with a Twin-Turbo V12

Jaron Olivecrona from Olivecrona Drift Motorsport began building a new project for D1NZ Drifting Championship Series in 2022. Jaron started with a Lexus RC F and swapped in a twin-turbo 1GZ-FE V12 built by Hartley Engines. The engine features Hartley Engine’s forged pistons and rods, ITB intake manifold, and custom exhaust manifolds. The combo is good for 1,300 hp. Backing the V12 is a TTi 503 five-speed sequential transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Winters quick-change rear end. Since then Jaron is enjoying drifting the car around New Zealand.

Source: Olivecrona Drift Motorsport FB page