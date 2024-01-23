Mini with a 430 hp 2.0L Audi Inline-Four

Petrol Ped visited Diminutive by ZCars in the UK to discuss the company and how they created the owner’s unique Mini.

In the back of the car is a turbocharged 2.0 L TFSI inline-four from an Audi S3 supported by a custom tubular cradle. The motor produced 430 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque but expect to make 500+ hp. The motor features a L560 turbocharger, stainless steel exhaust, and Syvecs S7 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a DQ250 six-speed automatic transmission with a 4.12 final ratio.

The Mini rides on a fully adjustable front suspension and rear semi-trailing arm rear suspension. Braking is handled by Wilwood four-piston calipers with 260 mm vented rotors in the front and two-piston calipers with 260 mm solid rotors in back. Those are covered be Nankang NS-2R 175/50 tires mounted on Image 13×7-inch wheels.

Everything resides under a reinforced Mk3 body coated in metallic Merlin Purple paint. Carbon fiber is used on the trunk lid, side-view mirrors, Mk1 grill, door handles, and rear quarter-panel scoops. The company removed the fuel filler and front bumper.

Source: Petrol Ped