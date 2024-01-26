1987 Supra with a 1UZ-FE V8

This 1987 Toyota Supra is for sale on Cars&Bids located in Melbourne, Florida. Under the hood is a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 from a JDM Toyota Celsior. It produces 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The V8 is paired to a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a custom bellhousing and Exedy Stage 1 clutch. A custom aluminum driveshaft sends power to a Driftmotion Supra Turbo limited-slip differential with 3.71 ratio. The car rides on Megan Racing coilovers and Rays Gram Lights 17-inch wheels. Issues with the car include unknown true milage, front damage in Carfax report, paint cracking and chipping, corrosion around windshield, and engine running hot on hot days with AC on.

Source: Cars&Bids