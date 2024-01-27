Twin-Turbo Coyote V8 Makes 2,930 hp on Factory Block

Brett Lasala races a fast 2012 Mustang called “Snot Rocket” at the drag strip. In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo 5.0 L Coyote V8 built by Fast Forward Race Engines in Florida. It features a factory 2020+ GT500 block, factory crankshaft, MGP aluminum rods, Manley custom-spec pistons, and Peterson six-stage dry sump. It’s topped with GT350 heads, custom ground camshafts, billet cam caps, and Ferrea valves. Fuel is fed from a mechanical fuel pump through 16 ID2600 cc injectors. A custom set of headers route exhaust through two Precision 8385 Next Gen turbochargers. The combo made 2930 hp and 1858 lb-ft of torque on Blacklist Performance’s hub dyno. Brett is planning on replacing the current engine with a new built motor featuring a billet crankshaft. Listen as Brett’s Mustang explain the Mustang in the video below before putting it on the dyno.

Source: Brett Lasala