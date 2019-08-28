Ford Ranger 4×4 with a Twin-Turbo Power Stroke V8

William Medeiros is the owner of a very unique 1995 Ford Ranger. The wild creation is powered by a twin-turbo 7.3 L Power Stroke diesel V8 mated to a E4OD four-speed automatic transmission. The engine and transmission placement required a custom firewall/tunnel while the turbo piping required the hood to be modified. He keeps the V8 cool using a 32×18-inch aluminum 4-core radiator and two electric fans. The front axle is a Dana 35 TTB (Twin Traction Beam) with Dana 44 knuckles and Chevy 3/4-ton 8-lug spindles. The rear axle is a Dana 70 from a 1981 F-350 with a disc brake conversion.

Source: Ranger Station, Ranger Station (build thread), and William Medeiros