Road Rage 1970 Camaro with a 454 ci LSx V8

This 1970 Camaro called “Road Rage” was built by the Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois. This project is a street version of their 1970 “Rampage” Camaro race car built in 2014. Road Rage uses similar styled body sitting on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with cantilevered independent front and rear suspensions featuring Penske Racing Shocks adjustable coilovers and Baer disc brakes. Sticking out the carbon fiber hood are custom air inlets on a Kinsler stack injection and Texas Speed and Performance 454 ci LSx V8 making 750 horsepower connected to a Bowler Performance manual transmission.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album) and Forgeline