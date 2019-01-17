1970 Ford F-100 with a 520 ci Boss Nine V8

This 1970 Ford F100 was built by Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri. The truck rides on a Roadster Shop Spec Series chassis with parallel 4-bar rear suspension and Wilwood disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 520 ci Boss Nine V8 built by Jon Kaase with Borla stack injection and Holley ECU. Jon Kaase stats a similar 521 ci version with a hydraulic roller cam produces about 770 horsepower and 730 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a Tremec TKO 600 manual transmission with Centerforce clutch and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Classic Car Studio (project page)