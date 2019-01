It’s been two months since we first shared the unique RWD Civic drift project being built by 1116Auto in Thailand. Since then the company finished working on the project and will soon make its debut at the Honda Fest 2019 on January 26th in Bangkok, Thailand. For those unfamiliar with the project, the Civic EG6 hatchback rides on Nissan S13/S14 subframes and propelled by a Toyota 4.3 L 3UZ VVTi V8, BMW transmission, and Nissan GTR differential.

Source: Liqui Moly Thailand (album) via Mark Murphy