For Sale: Mazda MX-5 with a 2.5 L KL V6

This Mazda MX-5 NA is for sale in Warwick, Warwickshire for £7,000 or about $9,120. Under the hood sits a 2.5 L KL V6 from a Mazda MX-6 installed by the owner using a Crapengineering swap kit. The engine features a Megasquirt MS3X ECU, standalone wiring harness, custom exhaust manifolds, new wideband sensor, CBR1000 ignition coils, and custom made individual throttle bodies. The car rides on P5 Sportdrive coilovers and 270 mm disc brakes front and back with upgraded brake booster, master, and lines in front. Other features include Jaguar F-type exhaust, lightweight flywheel, MOT through September, and no advisories. Some issues with the car include no power steering or AC, loud exhaust, and poor job on widening front fenders.

Source: Pre 1996 Retro Cars and Parts FB group via Crapengineering FB page