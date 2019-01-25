Katech LT5 V8 Makes 1013 hp

Katech started a new engine build series on the supercharged 6.2 L LT5 V8. They started with a stock LT5 and their Xtreme-DI fuel injection system which made 788 hp and 762 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel. Then they upgraded the injectors and switched to E85 fuel where it made 925 hp and 859 lb-ft of torque. With an upgraded pulley, the engine made 992 horsepower and 991 lb-ft of torque. After porting the supercharger and installing a 103 mm throttle body, the V8 made 1,013 hp and 1,011 lb-ft of torque. The company plans to discover what upgraded heads and camshaft will do for the LT5 in a future video.

Source: Katech Performance