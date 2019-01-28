Skyline R32 with a 1800 hp 2JZ

Medicine Man Racing Team has competed in their 1993 Nissan Skyline R32 for many years. Under the hood sits a 3.2 L 2JZ inline-six built by Drag Int with aluminum rods, Ferrea Racing valvetrain, custom Kelford cams, and Precision Pro Mod 98 Gen 2 turbocharger. The engine makes 1,800+ horsepower on 70 psi of boost and Ignite Racing E98 fuel being fed through twelve Siemens 2435 cc injectors. The drivetrain uses a ATF Turbo 400 automatic transmission, Ford Cobra 8.8-inch IRS, and Driveshaft Shop axles. Watch as the team goes 6.98 sec at 204.27 mph.

Source: Medicine Man Racing Team FB page That Racing Channel