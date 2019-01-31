Building a 1995 Mustang with a Turbo LSx Capable of 8’s for $8K

Matt Happel from Sloppy Mechanics starting a new project build with a goal of making a 8-second vehicle for $8,000 or less. The project starts with a 1995 Mustang GT he purchased with a lot of racing parts installed such as UPR tubular K-memeber and control arms, racing coilovers, roll cage, fuel cell, 8.8-inch rear end, and 31-spline axles. Matt plans on combining the capable chassis with a Gen 3 4.8 L LSx V8 and 80/88 turbocharger with a built TH400 automatic transmission. He hopes to make 650 horsepower at first and slowly increase to around 750 horsepower. Listen as Matt explains the project in detail below.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics

