Nissan S13 with a Turbo VG30 V6 Update

Danish drifter Anders Scharff is preparing for the Nordic Drift Series 2019 season with some upgrades to his turbo 3.0 L VG30DETT powered Nissan S13 200SX. He sent the car to Søren Heyer at FUBAR Racing for shorter turbo/intercooler piping, larger Mishimoto radiator, custom single intake with Infiniti Q45 90 mm throttle body, and Sparco fire suppression system. Anders is also hoping to upgrade the drivetrain after braking two Z32 transmissions last year. The plan is to use a stronger gearset and Tilton clutch along with a Skyline diff and axles. We’re looking forward to the upcoming dyno video but until see how the project was born in the build album.

Source: AS-Motorsport FB page and FUBAR Racing FB page