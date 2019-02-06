1969 Camaro with a LS7 V8

Craig Hardee sent his 1969 Camaro convertible to Detroit Speed in Mooresville, North Carolina to be rebuilt into a pro-touring machine. The Camaro riders on a full Detroit Speed suspension which includes their Hydroformed front subframe and QUADRALink rear kits, JRi adjustable coilovers, and Baer R-Spec brakes. Under the custom painted hood sits a 7.0 L LS7 V8 with a Holley Dominator EFI connected to a Bowler Performance T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce DYAD 10.5 multi-disc clutch and Ford 9-inch rear end. You can view the full build album here.

Source: Detroit Speed (build album) and Forgeline