This BMW E46 was built by CP Tuning in Rzeszów, Poland. The factory engine and transmission was swapped to a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six that makes 700 horsepower and ZF 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission. The company sent the car to Turbo Lamik to work on their custom transmission controller which allows for any 6HP or 8HP transmission the ability to shift like a sequential, transbrake, and launch control.

Source: Turbo Lamik FB page and CP Tuning