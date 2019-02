This 1970 Datsun 240Z called “Hell Z” is being built by @rwb_kitchener and @chopshoptgsc in Ontario, Canada. The owner Jeff is completely rebuilding the car from the ground up with a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 connected to a TR-6060 six-speed transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. As one might expect with a project this unique, there is a lot of custom work which you can follow on either Jeff’s Instagram or Youtube channel.

Source: @rwb_kitchener and RWB Jeff via 1320Video and Piotr