1996 Nissan S14 with a turbo VR6

Trevor Couture has spent a lot of time and effort building his 1996 Nissan S14. He’s currently working on the fourth version of the project. The engine is a turbocharged VR6 that 703 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque to wheels on 28 psi of boost from a GT4294RS turbocharger on E85 fuel. The engine features stock pistons and rods, Schimmel Performance head and 268 turbo camshaft, 90 mm throttle body, and 1700 cc injectors. The engine connects to a six-speed manual transmission with a PTT triple-plate clutch and custom flywheel thanks to a SEO Motorsports adapter plate. The 2,710 lb coupe rides on Air Ride Technologies suspension with 300ZX disc brakes front and rear. You can follow the project’s progress and view previous build photos at @twistedvr6.

Below are videos from 2016-2017 before the current rebuild.

Source: @TwistedVR6 and Dragtimes via Piotr