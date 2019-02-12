Building a 1956 Dodge Truck on a Viper Chassis

Cleveland Power & Performance just announced their newest build called Project Aberration. The company plans on installing a 1956 Dodge truck body over a 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 chassis. The company followed their similar build strategy from their successful previous project which involved a 1969 Charger body on a Challenger Hellcat chassis. This time around the classic truck is receiving a 8.3 L V10, six-speed T56 manual transmission, modern suspension, and stronger chassis. It will also benefit from previous upgrades completed on the Viper including a Paxton supercharger, upgraded differential, and adjustable coilovers. You can follow the build’s progress on the project page.

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance (project page)