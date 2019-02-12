Building a 1956 Dodge Truck on a Viper Chassis

1956 Dodge truck next to a 2004 Dodge Viper

Cleveland Power & Performance just announced their newest build called Project Aberration. The company plans on installing a 1956 Dodge truck body over a 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 chassis. The company followed their similar build strategy from their successful previous project which involved a 1969 Charger body on a Challenger Hellcat chassis. This time around the classic truck is receiving a 8.3 L V10, six-speed T56 manual transmission, modern suspension, and stronger chassis. It will also benefit from previous upgrades completed on the Viper including a Paxton supercharger, upgraded differential, and adjustable coilovers. You can follow the build’s progress on the project page.

1956 Dodge truck getting ready to have the body stripped

lifting the cab off a 1956 Dodge truck

1956 Dodge truck cab next to a stripped 2004 Dodge Viper

2004 Dodge Viper without any body panels

8.3 L V10 inside a 2004 Viper engine bay

2004 Dodge Viper without any body panels

2004 Dodge Viper without any body panels

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance (project page)

