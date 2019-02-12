RWD Honda CRX with a J35 V6 Update

It’s been almost a year since we first shared Marc Williams’s RWD CR-X project. Since then he’s been working hard on the project at his company MW Performance Tuning in Pritchett, Texas. The 1989 CR-X body features a 2.5-inch chop with a custom widebody sitting on a tube chassis with a 94-inch wheelbase. Power is sent to the rear Nitto NT01 315/35/17 tires through a 3.5 L J35A4 V6 and six-speed transmission mounted behind the driver. Follow the project’s progress at FB build album or @MW_perf2ning.

Source: MW Performance (build album)